Supergirl Weekend Box Office Collection: DC Film Finds Stable Footing In India, Check Earnings

Supergirl had a modest opening weekend at the Indian box office, with collections remaining largely stable over its first three days.

After registering a slight jump on Saturday, the superhero film slipped on Sunday to finish its opening weekend with Rs 4.35 crore net and Rs 5.19 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk.

The film opened with Rs 1.4-crore net from 2,967 shows on Friday, taking its India gross collection to Rs 1.67 crore. Despite the show count dropping to 2,773, collections increased 10.7% to Rs 1.55 crore on Saturday, pushing the India gross to Rs 3.52 crore. On Sunday, screenings reduced further to 2,667 shows, while collections fell 9.7% to Rs 1.4 crore, taking the total India gross to Rs 5.19 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

The English version remained the film's biggest contributor throughout the weekend, collecting Rs 1.05 crore on Friday from 1,496 shows, Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday from 1,415 shows, and Rs 0.95 crore on Sunday across 1,367 shows, while maintaining 14% occupancy on all three days.

The Hindi version earned Rs 0.20 crore on Day 1 before improving to Rs 0.25 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. Tamil collections remained steady at Rs 0.10 crore on the first two days before increasing to Rs 0.12 crore on Sunday, while the Telugu version rose from Rs 0.05 crore on Friday and Saturday to Rs 0.08 crore on Day 3.

Occupancy Trend

Overall occupancy remained steady at 11.7% on Friday and Saturday before improving to 12.6% on Sunday.

The English (3D) version recorded 12.81%, 15.17% and 14.86% occupancy across the three days, with evening and night shows drawing better footfalls. Morning occupancy improved to 15.89% on Friday night, 19.11% on Saturday night, while Sunday afternoon recorded the highest occupancy at 18.33%.

The Hindi (3D) version also showed gradual improvement, rising from 5.58% on Friday to 8.33% on Saturday and 9.82% on Sunday.

Among all versions, the Tamil release recorded the strongest occupancy at 19.33% on Friday, 17.05% on Saturday and 21.90% on Sunday. The Telugu (3D) version also improved steadily, climbing from 9.20% to 15% and 19% across the weekend.

Regional Performance

Chennai remained the strongest market for the English version, recording 28.8%, 28% and 22.5% occupancy across the weekend. NCR improved from 12% on Friday to 19.3% on Sunday, while Mumbai (12.5%-15%), Hyderabad (12%-13.8%), Bengaluru (9%-13%) and Kochi (10.5%-16.5%) remained steady.

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For the Hindi version, NCR (7.3%-12%), Lucknow (7.5%-14.7%) and Mumbai (6.8%-8%) recorded the best occupancies, while Surat remained among the weakest markets.

The Tamil version continued to perform best in Chennai (18.8%-21.5%), while Pondicherry touched 41.3% occupancy despite limited screenings. The Telugu version was led by Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Kakinada, with overall occupancy improving to 19% on Sunday.

Premium Formats Scores

Premium formats outperformed regular screenings during the weekend. English 4DX recorded 30.04% occupancy, led by Kochi (50%) and Hyderabad (47.3%). IMAX registered 16.38% occupancy, while ICE 3D and 3D Screen recorded 18% and 16.89% respectively, with Bengaluru emerging as a strong market for premium-format shows.

About The Film

Supergirl is a Hollywood superhero action-adventure based on the iconic DC Comics character.

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