Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor Film Enjoys Stable Weekend Run, Mints This Amount

Cocktail 2 continued its second weekend on a steady note, recording a small jump in collections on its second Sunday despite playing in fewer theatres than its opening week.

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 4.40 crore net in India on Day 10, which is 3.5% higher than Day 9's collection of Rs 4.25 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 83.15 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 99.25 crore. The film has also collected Rs 27.60 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 126.85 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film is currently running in 3,979 shows across India. It recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 33.12% on Sunday.

The day started with 15.31% occupancy in the morning. Footfalls increased to 41.54% in the afternoon and 48.77% in the evening before settling at 26.85% during the night shows, showing strong audience interest through the day.

Regional Performance

Chennai remained the best-performing city with an impressive 77% occupancy, including 96% during afternoon shows.

Among the major markets, Pune recorded the highest occupancy at 40.3%, followed by Kolkata with 37.5%. Hyderabad registered 32.8%, while Ahmedabad stood at 32%. Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh also crossed the 30% mark.

Mumbai recorded 28.5% occupancy, followed by NCR at 27.3% and Lucknow at 26.3%. Bhopal registered 18.3%, while Surat remained one of the weaker-performing markets with 17.8% occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on its first Friday. It collected Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. During the weekdays, the film earned Rs 6.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, ending its first week with Rs 70.50 crore.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit — Watch

In its second weekend, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 83.15 crore.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The story follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship is tested when Ally returns to their lives, leading to emotional twists, misunderstandings and a complicated love triangle.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.