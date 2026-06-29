Welcome To The Jungle Weekend Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Maintains Upward Trend — Check Earnings

Welcome To The Jungle enjoyed an impressive opening weekend at the Indian box office, with collections witnessing steady growth on both Saturday and Sunday.

The comedy entertainer crossed the Rs 50-crore-net mark in India by the end of its first Sunday. The film collected Rs 20 crore net on Day 2 (Saturday), a 31.1% jump from its Day 1 earnings of Rs 15.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The upward trend continued on Day 3 (Sunday), when the film earned Rs 24.75-crore net, registering another 23.8% growth over Saturday. With this, Welcome To The Jungle's total India net collection reached Rs 63.75 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 76.5 crore.

Opening Weekend Trend

The film was screened across 10,396 shows on Saturday, which increased to 10,867 shows on Sunday. Including its paid previews, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 0, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.

Audience footfalls increased sharply over the weekend. Overall Hindi (2D) occupancy improved from 35.17% on Saturday to 45.71% on Sunday. On Saturday, occupancy began at 12.08% in the morning before rising to 33.38% in the afternoon, 40.38% in the evening and peaking at 54.85% during the night shows.

Sunday witnessed an even stronger trend, with morning occupancy improving to 18.23%. Afternoon occupancy climbed to 52.69%, while evening shows recorded the highest occupancy of 65.15% before settling at 46.77% during the night.

Region-Wise Trend

Mumbai remained one of the film's strongest markets, with occupancy rising from 41% on Saturday to 49% on Sunday. NCR also witnessed growth from 39.8% to 47.5%. Ahmedabad delivered one of the biggest jumps, improving from 35.8% to 58.8% occupancy. Jaipur increased from 41% to 54.3%, while Lucknow rose from 41.8% to 52.8%.

Chandigarh also performed well, climbing from 39.8% to 54%. Chennai improved from 40.5% to 48.5%, while Surat grew from 24.5% to 42.8%. Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Bhopal also registered healthy gains on Sunday.

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Worldwide Collection

The film collected Rs 7 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its international gross to Rs 11.70 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 58.50 crore.

On Sunday, overseas earnings stood at Rs 5.25 crore, pushing the film's overseas total to Rs 16.95 crore. As a result, its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 93.45 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

About The Film

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside a large ensemble cast and follows a chaotic jungle adventure packed with comedy, confusion and unexpected twists.

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