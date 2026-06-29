OTT Releases This Week: Obsession, X-Men '97 Season 2, Pritam And Pedro, Enola Holmes 3 And More

A fresh week means a fresh lineup of OTT releases across major streaming platforms. From Hindi originals and Hollywood franchises to Japanese thrillers and anime, here's everything arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more between June 29 and July 5.

Tavvai (JioHotstar)

Directed by Gyan Sahay, Tavvai is a Hindi mythological horror film set in 1880. The story follows a village haunted by an ancestral curse after a cruel Maharaj awakens the goddess of misfortune. Years later, a chosen saviour must confront the supernatural force to free the village from generations of suffering.

Streaming from June 29

Obsession (Prime Video)

After completing its theatrical run, the Hollywood supernatural horror thriller Obsession makes its digital debut in India. The film follows a young man whose life takes a terrifying turn after he becomes entangled with dark supernatural forces. It will be available to rent on Prime Video.

Streaming from June 29 (Rental)

Juhi Mui (JioHotstar)

Starring Eisha Singh, Juhi Mui is a Hindi drama that follows an autistic young woman who pursues a career in law with the support of her brother. Determined to deliver justice, she takes on powerful criminals despite the challenges she faces.

Streaming from June 29

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 (Netflix)

The romantic drama returns with a new season as Maggie Sullivan settles into her new life, only to have everything disrupted when her former husband arrives with unexpected news that threatens her future with Cal.

Streaming from June 30

Enola Holmes 3 (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes for her biggest mystery yet. As she prepares to marry Lord Tewkesbury, Sherlock Holmes suddenly disappears, sending Enola to Malta on a dangerous rescue mission that tests both her detective skills and personal choices.

Streaming from July 1

Elle (Prime Video)

The Legally Blonde prequel follows teenage Elle Woods before law school. Set in the 1990s, the series explores her high school years, new friendships, first love and the experiences that shape her into the confident lawyer audiences know.

Streaming from July 1

Worst Neighbor Ever (Netflix)

Netflix expands its Worst Ever true-crime franchise with four chilling stories about neighbour disputes that spiral into stalking, intimidation, fraud and murder, told through victim testimonies and real investigation footage.

Streaming from July 1

X-Men '97 Season 2 (Disney+)

The acclaimed animated Marvel series returns after its dramatic first-season finale. The new season follows the scattered X-Men as they reunite to battle Apocalypse while facing new threats across different timelines.

Streaming from July 1

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Human Vapor (Netflix)

Inspired by Toho's classic Japanese film, Human Vapor follows a mysterious man capable of turning into gas, allowing him to commit murders and disappear without a trace. A detective and a journalist race to uncover the truth behind the deadly phenomenon.

Streaming from July 2

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau returns as Mavis Beaumont for the comedy's final season. As she chases her dream career in fashion, she also navigates friendships, love and unexpected life challenges.

Streaming from July 2

Pritam and Pedro (JioHotstar)

Created by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro is a cybercrime comedy-thriller starring Arshad Warsi and debutant Vir Hirani. An old-school police officer teams up with a young hacker to investigate the kidnapping of a minister's son and stop a dangerous cybercriminal in Goa.

Streaming from July 3

Silo Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Rebecca Ferguson reprises her role as Juliette Nichols in the latest chapter of the dystopian sci-fi series. While Juliette struggles with memory loss, hidden truths about the underground silos and humanity's past begin to emerge.

Streaming from July 3

Sparks of Tomorrow (Netflix)

Kyoto Animation returns with an original Japanese anime set in an alternate version of early 20th-century Kyoto. The story follows two young people brought together by a mysterious invention that could reshape their future and restore hope to a city covered in steam and smoke.

Streaming from July 5

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