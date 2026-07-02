Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Final Trailer Unveils Epic Battles And Mythical Creatures

Universal Pictures has dropped the final trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, giving audiences a fresh look at the filmmaker's much-awaited adaptation of Homer's classic Greek epic. The film is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 17.
Key Moments From Trailer
The new trailer follows Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his long journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces deadly battles, mythical creatures and countless challenges as he tries to reunite with his family.
The trailer offers fresh glimpses of Zendaya as the goddess Athena and Charlize Theron as Calypso. It also features some of the best-known moments from the original story, including the Trojan Horse, the Sirens, and Odysseus' battle with the giant Cyclops Polyphemus.
Instead of relying solely on CGI, Nolan brought the Cyclops to life using animatronics, puppetry and a live performance by long-time collaborator Bill Irwin.
While previous teasers focused largely on the scale of the film, this trailer spends more time on the personal side of the story. It shows Anne Hathaway's Penelope and Tom Holland's Telemachus refusing to give up hope despite believing Odysseus may never return. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, one of the men trying to take over the kingdom while Odysseus is away.
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Netizens Reactions
The trailer has generated mixed reactions on social media. While many viewers praised its stunning visuals, epic scale and emotional depth, saying the latest preview has only increased their excitement, others criticised the casting, dialogue and some creative choices. A section of fans also debated how closely the film would stay true to Homer's original epic. Overall, the trailer has sparked widespread discussion online.
Every trailer somehow raises the hype even more— Trend_Buzz (@TrendBuzz__) July 1, 2026
If faithfully adapted this could have been the biggest movie in a decade with limitless rewatchability— Anon, Plz. (@AnonPlzX) July 2, 2026
But instead Nolan bent the knee and catered it to "modern audiences" and instead created the OdDEIssey.
Make no mistake, this movie will make money, but it will be immediately…
The casting and dialogue are pretty cringe...Nolan has an uphill battle ahead of him and it's of his own making.— Zee George (@ZeeGeorge9) July 1, 2026
This looks so good. Can't wait for the IMAX experience ????— Anugrah Tyagi (@anugrahtyagi0) July 1, 2026
the new odyssey trailer looks abysmal. dreadful casting. goodbye hollywood.— Phreakops (@phreakops) July 2, 2026
The final “Countdown Trailer” for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cranks things up a notch while still playing its cards close to the chest. It doesn't give away too much, but it perfectly captures the film's grand scale, tone, and relentless pace.— Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) July 2, 2026
At its core, this is an epic,… pic.twitter.com/Zy3W08mp8o
Every book in The Odyssey has at its core the theme of “homecoming.” Every trailer of Nolan's so far has hinted the theme of “memory.” I am very interested to see how this plays out in terms of plot and character. I wouldn't be surprised if Nolan takes a few creative liberties.— Ty Ruddy (@ty_ruddy) July 1, 2026
I watched a trailer today for the Odyssey and it honestly doesn't look good. Probably the first Nolan film I won't see. Didn't think I would get to this point but I guess all good things come to an end.— Kevin Nichols (@KScottNichols) July 1, 2026
Watching the trailers for The Odyssey and Werwulf I've noticed two different director mindsets.— Dakota J. Miller (@MillerDakotaJ) July 1, 2026
The Odyssey feels like a Marvel movie at this point. The dialogue in the trailer is explaining the story to you but not in a way that feels authentic to the original text. It feels…
I don't know what to say folks. I am still hopeful for the Odyssey movie. It feels 50/50. The first part of the trailer hits hard with the "return of the father/husband/king" trope I have been calling for, but the last part sadly goes into the "I defy the gods" trope. Fingers…— Jonathan Pageau (@PageauJonathan) July 1, 2026
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More About The Odyssey
Produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Corey Hawkins, Bill Irwin and Will Yun Lee.
The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras
India Premiere
The film will also become Christopher Nolan's first movie to have an official premiere in India, with Mumbai joining London, Paris and New York as part of the global premiere tour. Nolan will attend the Mumbai premiere along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Emma Thomas.
With just over two weeks left for its theatrical debut, advance IMAX bookings have already opened in India.
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