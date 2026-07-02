Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Final Trailer Unveils Epic Battles And Mythical Creatures

Universal Pictures has dropped the final trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, giving audiences a fresh look at the filmmaker's much-awaited adaptation of Homer's classic Greek epic. The film is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 17.

Key Moments From Trailer

The new trailer follows Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his long journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces deadly battles, mythical creatures and countless challenges as he tries to reunite with his family.

The trailer offers fresh glimpses of Zendaya as the goddess Athena and Charlize Theron as Calypso. It also features some of the best-known moments from the original story, including the Trojan Horse, the Sirens, and Odysseus' battle with the giant Cyclops Polyphemus.

Instead of relying solely on CGI, Nolan brought the Cyclops to life using animatronics, puppetry and a live performance by long-time collaborator Bill Irwin.

While previous teasers focused largely on the scale of the film, this trailer spends more time on the personal side of the story. It shows Anne Hathaway's Penelope and Tom Holland's Telemachus refusing to give up hope despite believing Odysseus may never return. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, one of the men trying to take over the kingdom while Odysseus is away.

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Netizens Reactions

The trailer has generated mixed reactions on social media. While many viewers praised its stunning visuals, epic scale and emotional depth, saying the latest preview has only increased their excitement, others criticised the casting, dialogue and some creative choices. A section of fans also debated how closely the film would stay true to Homer's original epic. Overall, the trailer has sparked widespread discussion online.

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More About The Odyssey

Produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Corey Hawkins, Bill Irwin and Will Yun Lee.

The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras

India Premiere

The film will also become Christopher Nolan's first movie to have an official premiere in India, with Mumbai joining London, Paris and New York as part of the global premiere tour. Nolan will attend the Mumbai premiere along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Emma Thomas.

With just over two weeks left for its theatrical debut, advance IMAX bookings have already opened in India.

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