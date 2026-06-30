Enola Holmes 3 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot; Where To Watch Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Starrer

After solving two high-profile cases, Enola Holmes is back, and this time the stakes are much higher. The third film takes the young detective beyond the streets of Victorian London to Malta and into her first international investigation, where family, love and danger collide.

Recap

In the first Enola Holmes film, Enola left home to search for her missing mother, Eudoria, but instead uncovered a conspiracy to kill young nobleman Viscount Tewkesbury. Solving the case helped her discover her talent for detective work and inspired her to forge her own path.

In Enola Holmes 2, she opened her own detective agency but struggled to find clients. Her first big case exposed a deadly labour exploitation scandal at the Lyon Match Factory, while Sherlock uncovered government secretary Mira Troy as the criminal mastermind Moriarty. By the end of the film, Enola had earned Sherlock's respect, established herself as a detective and grown closer to Tewkesbury.

What Is Enola Holmes 3 About?

The third film shifts the story to the island of Malta. As Enola and Viscount Tewkesbury prepare for their wedding, everything changes when Sherlock Holmes suddenly disappears.

Determined to rescue her brother, Enola embarks on a dangerous mission that uncovers a much larger political and criminal conspiracy. At the same time, she must decide whether marriage fits into the independent life she has worked so hard to build.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Millie Bobby Brown said, "What I love about this chapter is that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving. She's built something for herself, which is amazing, but she's also questioning what she wants next."

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Cast, Characters And Crew

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy/Moriarty.

This time, the film is directed by Philip Barantini, who takes over from Harry Bradbeer. The script has again been written by Jack Thorne and is based on Nancy Springer's book series.

When And Where To Watch?

Enola Holmes 3 premieres globally on July 1, 2026, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The film is expected to be available in India from around 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Indian audiences can watch the mystery adventure in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

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Watch Enola Holmes 3 Trailer Here:

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