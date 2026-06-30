X-Men '97 Season 2 Release: Date, Time, Episodes, Recap, Plot; Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series

Marvel animation's acclaimed series X-Men '97 is back with Season 2. As the story continues after the dramatic Season 1 finale, the X-Men must reunite across different timelines to stop Apocalypse.

Season 1 Recap: How Everything Fell Apart?

Season 1 began after Professor Charles Xavier left Earth, leaving Magneto in charge of the X-Men. As the team adjusted to the change, Jean Grey was revealed to have been replaced by a clone created by Mister Sinister, while Storm temporarily lost her powers.

Scott Summers and Jean also sent their baby Nathan into the future after he was infected with a techno-organic virus. The story reached a turning point with the Genosha massacre, where a Sentinel attack destroyed the mutant nation. Gambit sacrificed himself to save Rogue, Magneto was believed to have died, and Bastion emerged as the mastermind behind the anti-mutant campaign using Prime Sentinels.

In the finale, Magneto triggered a global EMP, Wolverine lost his adamantium skeleton, Bastion was defeated, and the X-Men were mysteriously scattered across different timelines instead of returning home.

What To Expect In Season 2?

Season 2 begins right after the events of the finale, with the X-Men stranded across different timelines, including Ancient Egypt, the 1990s and the distant future. As they try to reunite, they must face Apocalypse, who returns as the season's main villain and threatens to change history.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has already renewed X-Men '97 for a third season, even before the new season premieres.

Returning Cast

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue) and George Buza (Beast).

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Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, Season 2 opens with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future — July 1

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With — July 1

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse – Part I — July 1

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse – Part II — July 8

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs — July 15

Episode 6: Danger.exe — July 22

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart — July 29

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand — August 5

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest — August 12

When And Where To Watch In India?

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Wednesday. The first three episodes are expected to begin streaming in India at around 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Watch X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Here:

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