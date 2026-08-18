Air India Undertakes Voluntary Testing Of Pilots In Safety Push After Phuket Flight Row

Air India has launched a voluntary testing programme covering all its pilots, going beyond existing regulatory requirements, amid heightened scrutiny following the Phuket-Delhi flight incident earlier this month.

The airline said the expanded exercise was undertaken as part of its commitment to safety and professionalism, while urging media and other stakeholders to avoid speculation until the process is completed and verified findings are available.

"Any assessment should await the completion of the process and verified facts," Air India said in a post on X on Tuesday.

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The move comes against the backdrop of the Aug. 4 incident involving Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 operating from Phuket to Delhi.

The aircraft suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude after all three hydraulic systems were affected within roughly two seconds, according to Airbus' preliminary analysis.

The analysis found that the green hydraulic system failed first, followed almost immediately by the blue and yellow systems.

The systems recovered about seven seconds later. During the episode, the aircraft recorded a "full nose-down input", contributing to the sudden altitude loss.

The incident injured 20 passengers and four cabin crew members, with 17 people requiring hospitalisation. The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

The post-flight maintenance report also recorded 11 system alerts over a period of two to three minutes.

Airbus has asked Air India to carry out detailed checks of the aircraft's systems and sensors, while the root cause remains under investigation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is probing the incident with technical assistance from Airbus and France's BEA.

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The airline's wider pilot-testing programme also follows reports that the captain of the flight tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test.

Both pilots have been taken off flying duties pending the investigation.

Air India has maintained that the ongoing testing programme goes beyond the requirements prescribed by aviation regulators, describing it as an additional safety measure amid increased focus on pilot fitness and operational safety.

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