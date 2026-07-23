JSW Energy Q1 Review: Brokerages Stay Bullish Despite Q1 Profit Dip — Should You Buy?

Shares of JSW Energy will be in focus today, July 23 as brokerages reviewed the company's first quarter results for the fiscal 2027. The energy vertical of JSW Group'sJSW, the company informed the exchanges on Wednesday.

JSW Energy's revenue rose 1.2% to Rs 5,207 crore year-on-year, compared to Rs 5,143 crore. In terms of operations, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) advanced 3% to Rs 2,873 crore, against Rs 2,789 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin expanded to 55.2% compared to 54.2% in the prior financial year.

Brokerages primarily remained positive on JSW Energy after its Q1FY27 results, highlighting temporary operational headwinds overshadowed strong execution and capacity expansion. Macquarie retained an 'Outperform' coverage with a target price of Rs 720, marking an upside of nearly 28% from its last closing price Rs 561.7.

Meanwhile, Citi maintained its 'Buy' rating at target price of Rs 650, around 16% upside. The brokerage expects strong performance through the rest of FY27 driven by capacity additions and improving execution visibility.

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Macquarie on JSW Energy

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 720

Q1FY27: Strong capacity addition; one-offs drag

Believe Q1 masks the strong underlying progress - a record capacity addition and an improving balance sheet

Current drags expected to be transient

Believe JSW Energy is set up well for a stronger rest of the year



Citi on JSW Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 650

Q1: Operating Drags Transitory; Better Execution Visibility

Capacity additions pickup

Thermal: backdown risks manageable; brownfield optionality improving

Company has begun FY27 capacity additions on a strong note

ALSO READ: JSW Energy Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 37%, Revenue Rises Over 1% To Rs 5,207 Crore

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