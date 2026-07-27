MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leaked? Maharashtra Congress Chief Flags WhatsApp Claims, Targets Govt

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday alleged about the irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination, claiming that the question paper had been circulated on WhatsApp before the test was conducted.

In a post on X, Sapkal said claims were emerging that the Drug Inspector recruitment exam paper was already being shared on WhatsApp ahead of the examination.

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He also alleged that complaints supported by evidence regarding irregularities in the evaluation process had surfaced, while accusing the state government of remaining silent over the issue.

"Claims are circulating that the question paper for the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam was already circulating on WhatsApp even before the exam took place, along with alleged irregularities in the scoring and official complaints backed by evidence coming to light... yet the government and the machinery remain silent?"

"Instead of taking action against those playing with the futures of lakhs of students, providing them protection — is this the working style of this Dalitinder government, which is now being proven true?"

Sapkal also alleged, questioning under whose patronage the alleged paper leak racket was operating and which minister was backing those involved.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid growing concerns over the integrity of recruitment examinations in Maharashtra, where allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities have triggered political confrontations in recent times. Sapkal also shared a WhatsApp chat to support his argument.

Under whose patronage exactly is this paper leak racket operating? With the blessings of which minister in the government are these disciples' antics being carried out?"

As of now, neither the Maharashtra Public Service Commission nor the Maharashtra government has officially responded to Sapkal's claims. There has also been no official confirmation that the Drug Inspector recruitment examination paper was leaked before the test.

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The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for various posts in the Maharashtra government, including Drug Inspectors, who are responsible for enforcing drug laws and monitoring the quality and safety of medicines under the state's Food and Drug Administration.

With opposition leaders demanding accountability, attention is now on whether the MPSC or the state government will order an inquiry into the allegations. Until an official investigation establishes the facts, the claims regarding the alleged paper leak remain unverified.

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