Mumbai Weather Alert: No Rain Predicted As Lake Water Levels Evaporate Further

Mumbai's water reserves continue to decline, raising concerns about water supply while the city awaits the arrival of the southwest monsoon. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined stock in the city's seven lakes stood at 1,75,465 million litres on Thursday. This marks 12.12% of their total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

The data showed that all seven lakes recorded a drop in water levels over the last 24 hours. These water bodies are situated in the Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts.

While current levels are higher compared to 2025 and 2024, when stocks were below 10%, worries have grown amid the forecast that India is set to receive a weaker monsoon this year. All seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi - heavily depend on rain for their replenishment.

According to the BMC data, Upper Vaitarna continues to remain empty. Modak Sagar is currently at 32.44%, while Tansa lake is at 7%. Middle Vaitarna was recorded to have just 15% of its total capacity of 1,93,530.

Overall, Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes hold a stock of 80,218 million litres. This marked just 11.55% of their combined capacity of 6,94,582 million litres.

The data showed that Vihar lake was at the highest stock among all, holding 43% of its 27,698 million litres capacity. Bhatsa was at just 11%, while Tulsi lake was at 25% capacity.

ALSO READ: When Will Monsoon Arrive In Mumbai?

Mumbai Misses Southwest Monsoon Deadline

The concerns surrounding the water levels in these lakes come as Mumbai continues to wait for the arrival of the critical monsoon, which is now delayed by one day. The southwest monsoon currently remains stalled in the south Konkan region. This means that Mumbaikars may have to wait for a few days before it finally arrives in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra during tjhe next 2-3 days.

Earlier this week, the weather agency had predicted continued pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai till June 13. However, it has now been revised to note that no significant rain is likely.

ALSO READ: IMD: Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra As Scheduled Despite Kerala Delay

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The IMD shared in its latest bulletin that Mumbai may experience hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets on June 12-13, followed by possible light rain till June 15. Similar alerts have been issued for Thane, Palghar and Nashik till June 15.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.