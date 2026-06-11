When Will Monsoon Arrive In Mumbai? Check Weather Update, Water Level In City Lakes And More

Despite its late arrival in Kerala, the Southwest Monsoon arrived a day earlier in Konkan, increasing the possibility of it reaching Mumbai by June 10 or 11. But after arriving in Maharashtra on June 6, the critical southwest monsoon continues to make progress at a slower pace.

The southwest monsoon is likely to cover entire Maharashtra in a few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

On June 9, the monsoon moved into more parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana and on June 10, the IMD said.

Mumbai Weather Update And Expected Date Of Monsoon Arrival

The IMD earlier said that the southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on schedule on June 6. In Mumbai, the normal onset date of the monsoon is June 11 but current conditions suggest that its arrival will be delayed.

Pre-monsoon activity of intermittent showers has prevailed only in some parts of the city and its suburbs, with humid conditions being witnessed during most time of the day. The IMD has predicted light rain or thundershowers for Mumbai, Thane and its neighbouring cities till June 14, indicating that monsoon arrival will happen beyond June 14.

As per Skymet, the rainfall activity will remain confined to areas south of Konkan, predominantly over Goa and Coastal Karnataka, for the next three days. Rainfall will be very light along the Konkan region, including Mumbai, during this period.

Skymet also reported that, there is a likelihood of formation of a lower-level cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, off Goa and South Konkan, on June 13. This system will shift closer to the coastline on June 14. During this time, the Konkan Coast, covering Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Alibag, Mumbai and Palghar might see increased rainfall activity between June 14 and June 16, 2026.

Hence, the current conditions suggest that the monsoon arrival over Mumbai may happen around June 15, with a ± 1-day margin.

Where Is Monsoon Now?

The Northern Limit of Monsoon continue to passes through 18°N/60°E, 18°N/65°E, 18°N/70°E, Harnai, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Nandyal, Chennai, 15.5°N/85°E, 22°N/90°E, 23.5°N/91°E, 25°N/90°E, Siliguri and 27.5°N/87.5°E.

The weather agency further noted that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu & southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal and West Bengal, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha during next 3-4 days

ALSO READ: IMD: Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra As Scheduled Despite Kerala Delay

Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes

For Mumbai, poor monsoon activity means slower replenishment of its seven critical water-supplying lakes. Currently, the water levels in all seven lakes dropped below 13%. If storage levels remain low, it may increase the risk of water stress in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Drops To 12.5% As Island City's Wait For Monsoon Continues

Concerns Over Weak Monsoon In Mumbai

Even as the monsoon progresses over India, concerns remain about its intensity as the IMD has warned of below normal forecast this year. The Met department noted that the weakening of monsoon rainfall may be linked to changing Pacific Ocean conditions. The earlier “neutral” El Nino–Southern Oscillation conditions have now shifted towards El Nino, which generally results in reduced monsoon rainfall in India.

ALSO READ: Monsoon In Maharashtra To Remain Low Until June 15: Fadnavis

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.