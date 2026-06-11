Monsoon Update: IMD Warns Of Hailstorm, Heavy Rains In These States Over Next Five Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert, warning of hailstorms, thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country over the next five days as the southwest monsoon continues its gradual advance.

According to the weather agency, a western disturbance and multiple cyclonic circulations are expected to trigger widespread rainfall activity across northwest, east, northeast and southern India, while parts of north India may witness strong winds, dust storms and hailstorm activity through June 12.

Hailstorm, Strong Winds Likely In North India

The IMD has forecast isolated hailstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Punjab between June 11 and 12. East Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are likely to witness hailstorm activity on June 11, while parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience hailstorms on June 12.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and powerful winds are also expected. Wind speeds could reach 60-70 kmph and gust up to 80 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh during June 11-12.

Dust storms are likely over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm, across several states.

In eastern and northeastern India, very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 10-11, Odisha on June 11, Arunachal Pradesh between June 11 and 13, and Assam and Meghalaya from June 10 to 14.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar through June 13, Jharkhand and Odisha during June 12-13, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until June 14.

In southern India, Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on June 11 and 12, while Coastal Karnataka could witness very heavy showers on June 12. Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep and Karnataka over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall till June 11.

Monsoon Advances Further

The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh during the next three to four days.

The monsoon's northern limit currently passes through parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and northeastern India.

Temperatures To Dip After Rainfall

The IMD has forecast a gradual fall of 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across northwest India between June 11 and 13 as rain-bearing systems become more active.

Flooding, Crop Damage Risks

The weather agency warned that intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, localised flooding, traffic disruptions and landslides in vulnerable regions. Strong winds and hailstorms may also damage standing crops, horticulture plantations, power lines and temporary structures.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather events and take necessary precautions against lightning, strong winds and flooding.

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