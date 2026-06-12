Mumbai Lake Levels Drop Amid Delayed Rain, Ex-IMD Scientist Warns 'Tough Times Ahead'

With Mumbai facing a delayed monsoon and a complete absence of significant pre-monsoon rainfall, a former IMD scientist has called for urgent, aggressive water conservation strategies. The warning comes as water levels in the city's seven critical reservoir lakes have dropped to a precarious 12.49 per cent of their total capacity.

According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs stood at 1,80,756 million litres, against a total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. While the current level is slightly higher than the corresponding figures recorded in 2025 and 2024, officials remain concerned about the availability of water in the coming months.

Adding to the concerns, former IMD scientist K.S. Hosalikar warned that Mumbai could face a delayed monsoon and limited pre-monsoon rainfall activity. In a social media post, he said the city may face “tough times ahead” and stressed the need for a comprehensive water conservation strategy during and after the monsoon season.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Delayed: City To Have Hot, Humid Conditions With Thunderstorm Risk; Yellow Alert In Place

“We need a very aggressive plan for water during and later part of the season. This would demand all hands together,” he said, while also pointing to confirmation from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding the formation of El Niño conditions, which are often associated with below-normal rainfall in parts of India.

Mumbai has continued to experience hot and humid weather conditions, with warm mornings and minimum temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius, offering little relief to residents.

The city's water network relies on seven key peripheral reservoirs located across Thane, Palghar, and Nashik districts. While water levels continue to plunge at Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi, the crisis has already peaked at Upper Vaitarna, which is now reported to be completely dry.

The situation has heightened concerns as the southwest monsoon, which typically replenishes the reservoirs between June and September, remains delayed. Experts warn that a weak or delayed monsoon could place additional pressure on the city's water resources in the months ahead.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.