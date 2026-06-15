Maharashtra Weather Alert: Will Mumbai Get Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Forecast

Mumbaikars may continue to face hot and humid weather conditions on Monday, with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers during the afternoon or evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that no significant rainfall is expected in the city over the next few days.

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This comes even as the city is still awaiting the arrival of the southwest monsoon, even though its official onset deadline has passed. As a result, people may have to wait longer for relief from the persistent heat and humidity.

Mumbai Weather:

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies in Mumbai and suburbs are very likely on Monday. The city may experience “hot and humid conditions. There is also a possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening”. As a result, the agency has issued a yellow alert for the city.

On June 16, hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets are likely to continue. The city may see light rain on June 17, followed by dry weather the next day. Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of warm night conditions in isolated pockets in the districts of Konkan-Goa. The monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai by June 10 or 11. However, factors such as El Nino conditions have delayed its arrival even though it entered Maharashtra on schedule on June 6.

Weather In Other Coastal Districts:

The IMD has also predicted similar weather conditions as Mumbai for other coastal districts such as Thane, Palghar and Raigad till June 17.

It said that Ratnagiri may experience "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) at isolated places," on June 16, followed by light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next two days. Sindhurdurg is also anticipated to experience light to moderate rain till June 18, the IMD said.

Several other districts such as Nagpur, Gondia, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Dharashiv, Latur, among others are expected to get thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50kmph) at isolated places on June 17-18, according to the IMD. The agency has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

Where Is Southwest Monsoon?

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire South Gujarat region, parts of Central Gujarat and Saurashtra as of Sunday, according to the IMD. The southwest monsoon's northern limit currently passes through several locations, including Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Dhanbad and Muzaffarpur, according to IMD's latest X post.

It noted that conditions are favourable for its advancement in more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of South Chhattisgarh during next 4-5 days.

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