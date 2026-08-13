Sun TV Share Price Jumps 7% After Q1 Results, Dividend Announcement

Sun TV Network share price jumped nearly 7% on Thursday after the company reported strong Q1 results and declared an interim dividend. Sun TV shares rallied as much as 6.89% to Rs 511.40 apiece on the BSE.

Television Broadcaster Sun TV Network on August 12 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 619 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 17% from Rs 529 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 increased 13% to Rs 1,458 crore from Rs 1,290 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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The company said its domestic subscription revenue increased about 3% to Rs 485.46 crore, while advertisement revenue stood at Rs 282.51 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA during the June quarter rose 18.6% to Rs 735 crore from Rs 620 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 50.4% from 48%, YoY.

Sun TV Dividend

The board of directors of Sun TV also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, representing a 100% of the face value of Rs 5 share, for FY27.

Sun TV dividend record date has been fixed as August 18, 2026, Tuesday, to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend.

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The company had earlier said that the interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

Sun TV Share Price Performance

Sun TV Network share price has fallen 3% in one month, and has declined 9% in three months. The stock has dropped 17% in one year and has plunged more than 40% over the past two years.

At 2:30 PM, Sun TV share price was trading 1.52% higher at Rs 485.65 apiece on the BSE.

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