FSSAI Bans Plastic Packaging For Pan Masala, Mandates Paper, Tin

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced new packaging requirements for pan masala, restricting the use of plastic and other synthetic materials. The amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, was notified on August 7, 2026, and will come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Under the amended rules, pan masala can be packaged using paper, paperboard, cellulose or other naturally derived materials, provided they are completely free from plastic and specified synthetic materials.

Plastic and Aluminium Packaging Restricted

The permitted natural packaging materials must not contain polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates. The rules also prohibit the use of aluminium foil and metallised layers.

The move effectively rules out conventional plastic sachets and similar packaging formats widely used for pan masala products.



ALSO READ: FSSAI Proposes Fat, Sugar, Salt Thresholds For Food Sold In Schools

Tin and Glass Containers Allowed

FSSAI has also permitted manufacturers to use tin or glass containers for pan masala packaging. Companies will therefore need to review their existing packaging formats and transition towards materials that comply with the amended regulations.

The amendment also states that provisions under clauses (f) and (i) of sub-rule 1 of Rule 4 of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, will apply to pan masala packaging.

Impact on Manufacturers

The new requirements are expected to push pan masala manufacturers to redesign packaging, identify compliant suppliers and review production and distribution processes. The shift from plastic to paper-based, tin or glass packaging could also affect manufacturing, transportation and packaging costs.

Companies may need to conduct packaging assessments, test new formats, update documentation and ensure compliance across their supply chains.

Regulatory Background

The amendment follows a draft notification issued by FSSAI on April 28, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders. The authority said the submissions received during the consultation process were considered before the final amendment was notified.

The regulations were issued under powers granted by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with the previous approval of the Central Government. The changes mark a significant shift towards plastic-free packaging for pan masala while aligning food packaging requirements with environmental regulations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.