Maharashtra Bans Dhabas, Eateries Within Highway RoW; Orders Removal Of Illegal Structures

The Maharashtra government has directed all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats to strictly enforce rules prohibiting hotels, dhabas, restaurants and other commercial establishments from operating within the designated Right of Way (RoW) of state and national highways.

Local authorities and public works departments have been instructed to identify unauthorised establishments and take action against structures found encroaching on highway land. Authorities have also been directed to issue notices and demolish or remove illegal structures within highway RoW limits.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Bans Plastic Packaging For Pan Masala, Mandates Paper, Tin

The order stated, “Construction/operation of any new dhaba, eatery, or commercial structure within the Right of Way (ROW) of any National Highway is prohibited with immediate effect. District Magistrates shall enforce demolition/removal of all new or existing unauthorised structures within 60 days.”

The directive also prohibits commercial establishments from creating unauthorised access points to highways. Businesses cannot cut road medians, construct illegal entry or exit ramps or remove highway guardrails to provide direct access to their premises, The Indian Express reported.

The statement emphasised that departments, local bodies, and authorities are prohibited from issuing or renewing licences, NOCs, or trade approvals for sites inside highway safety zones without prior NHAI or PWD clearance. Additionally, all existing licences granted for these locations must undergo a comprehensive review within 30 days.

Unauthorised median cuts and sudden vehicle turns near roadside establishments can also increase the risk of collisions and contribute to serious highway accidents.

A district highway safety task force will also be established in every district through which a National Highway passes.

ALSO READ: Milk Gets Costlier In Maharashtra From Today As Prices To Increase by Rs 2 Per Litre

The District Collector will form a District Highway Safety Task Force comprising representatives from the local administration, police, PWD, local bodies, and the NHAI or applicable land-owning authority.

The District Collector, in coordination with the Commissioner or Superintendent of Police, is directly responsible for ensuring regular removal of encroachments.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.