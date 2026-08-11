'Forgive My Punjab': Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Zombie Drug' Clip, Cops Fact-Check Rajya Sabha MP

Former Indian cricketer and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh shared a video on X showing two turbaned men appearing to stand motionless and behave unusually on a roadside.

The footage was being circulated online in connection with alleged drug abuse and was described by some social media users as showing the "zombie drug" effect. Singh shared the clip while expressing concern about drug addiction among Punjab's youth, India Today reported.

The controversy escalated when Punjab Police responded to Singh's post and disputed the video's location. The police stated that the footage was actually recorded in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and not in Punjab.

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Punjab Police also stated that the video had no connection with Punjab Police. The police specifically pointed out that the presence of a Punjabi audio track does not establish that the incident occurred in Punjab.

The police urged social media users and accounts to verify the facts and location of videos before sharing them, warning against posting misleading content to incorrectly tagging the Punjab Police.

The police clarification quickly turned the episode into a political controversy. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of spreading what he called a lie.

Punjab minister Baljit Kaur also criticised Singh, accusing him of sharing footage from Rajasthan while presenting it as evidence concerning Punjab, India Today reported.

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