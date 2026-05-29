Gujarat Student Killed In Canada After Refusing Drug Dealer's Money Demands; Family Says No One Is Cooperating

Vidhi Megha, also identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a 22-year-old student from Borsad in Anand district, Gujarat, was tragically killed on May 15, 2026, in St Catharines in Canada's Niagara region, as per media reports.

She was stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara region and was killed by a drug dealer after refusing his demands for money, her father has claimed. Vidhi Megha, a resident of Gujarat, was murdered on May 15 in St Catharines, though her grieving family was only notified of the tragedy more than 10 days later.

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The father of the deceased student told IANS that a local drug dealer had been attempting to extort money from his daughter. "She fought with him and refused to pay. He attacked her with a knife... I was informed that she had died."

She had been living in Canada for four years, where she completed a business management course and was pursuing a Personal Support Worker (PSW) Honours course.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit took over the case after responding to a residential area near Lakeshore Road and Lake Street. On May 18, 2026, police arrested 40-year-old Joshua St Omer, charging him with second-degree murder.

Vidhi's aunt Snehal said the family had still not been able to see her body nearly two weeks after the incident. “It has been almost 15 days now, we have not been able to have a look at her body." She added, “My brother is there and is in touch with everyone but he is getting to know of things only through email. Nobody is cooperating there. I also urge the External Affairs Minister to take quick action and hand over our Vidhi to us,” she added.

Vidhi Megha's father appealed to the government to bring his daughter's body back to India quickly after her killing in Canada. Gujarat Minister Ramanbhai Solanki met the grieving family, expressed condolences, and said he had contacted both the Chief Minister's Office and Prime Minister's Office to ensure the swift return of her mortal remains to Borsad.

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