Deadly Liquor Scare In Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad: 18 Killed, Several Critical; Eight Arrested

At least 18 people lost their lives across Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city after consuming poisonous liquor, triggering widespread panic.

The tragedy escalated rapidly after five people died within hours in Hadapsar and Kalepadal, closely following 13 fatalities in the Dapodi-Fugewadi belt.

Police have arrested eight people, including an individual identified as Yogesh Wankhede for his alleged role in supplying illicit liquor.

Wankhede, who was previously taken into custody by the Pune State Excise Department, is accused of distributing the alcohol to both targeted locations.

According to Pune Police officials, further investigations are actively underway to trace the broader supply network.

"Prima facie, it appears that seven people died due to spurious liquoe in Phugewadi area. The post mortem reports are yet to be received. Detailed enquiry will be conducted after PM report is received. As many as eight people have been apprehended in connection with this case," reported PTI quoting DCP Sandeep Atole.

Taking serious note of the escalating tragedy, the Chief Minister issued a stern directive to the police machinery, ordering them to "not spare anyone" and to take the strictest possible action against those responsible.

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All five victims in the suspected liquor tragedy were residents of Pune's Hadapsar area, with one death reported under the Kalepadal police jurisdiction and four under Hadapsar police limits.

Victims reportedly succumbed during treatment after being hospitalised with severe symptoms of vomiting and acute stomach pain following alcohol consumption.

Despite the death toll rising to 18 following five new fatalities in Pune, local police have yet to register an official case, sparking outrage among residents and local representatives who claim the toxic liquor behind the deaths, reported NDTV Marathi.

Hadapsar and Kalepadal police officials have stated that an official case will only be registered upon receiving the post-mortem and chemical analysis reports, as autopsies are currently underway.

While authorities claim they are actively monitoring suspected local liquor establishments and vendors, this procedural delay has sparked intense anger and frustration among grieving local residents.