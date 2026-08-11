'GIFT City Is Gateway To Global Capital': IFSCA Chief Outlines India's $5 Trillion Financial Roadmap

Highlighting India's accelerated integration into the global financial ecosystem, K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), emphasized the pivotal role of GIFT City as the ultimate gateway for inbound and outbound investments. Speaking at the HSBC-NDTV Global Connect event, Rajaraman delivered a special address outlining the regulatory innovations and strategic roadmaps driving India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat.

In his address, Rajaraman highlighted IFSCA's commitment to creating a frictionless, globally competitive regulatory environment. He noted that the authority has worked diligently to streamline compliance by acting as a unified regulator, replacing the overlapping jurisdictions of multiple domestic bodies. "Our primary objective at IFSCA is to provide a regulatory framework that is on par with, if not better than, established global financial hubs," said Rajaraman. With less bureaucratic hurdles, GIFT City is becoming the preferred jurisdiction for global funds, aircraft leasing companies, and fintech innovators.

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Bridging Global-Local Divide

The IFSCA Chairperson highlighted how GIFT City effectively bridges the gap between international capital and India's massive infrastructure and corporate needs. He pointed to the increasing presence of major global financial institutions-including banking heavyweights like HSBC as a testament to the growing confidence in the jurisdiction.

The institutions are leveraging GIFT City not just to facilitate cross-border trade, but to manage global treasury operations and structure complex financial products. Looking ahead, Rajaraman outlined two critical growth vectors for IFSC: Green Finance and Fintech.

Sustainable Capital: He stressed on channeling global capital into sustainable projects in India to meet the country's net-zero targets. IFSCA has rolled out a comprehensive framework for green bonds and sustainable finance to attract ESG-focused investors.

Technological Edge: On the innovation front, the IFSCA Chairperson highlighted the sandbox frameworks that allow global fintech companies to test and launch products in a live, lightly regulated environment before scaling them up.

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The $5 Trillion Economy Vision

Rajaraman concluded by tying the success of GIFT City directly to India's broader macroeconomic aspirations. As the country marches toward a $5 trillion economy as outlined by PM Modi, the demand for sophisticated financial services, massive infrastructure funding, and seamless capital repatriation will only multiply. India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027.

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