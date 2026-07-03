Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway News: Over 15 Vehicles Crash Within Minutes Due To Massive Potholes

A major accident involving more than 15 vehicles was reported on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district after a large pothole on a flyover allegedly caused multiple tyre bursts within a span of 10 to 12 minutes.

The incident occurred on a flyover near the Mahalakshmi Temple in Dahanu taluka on the carriageway leading from Gujarat towards Mumbai. According to local reports, several vehicles suffered tyre damage after hitting a deep pothole on the road surface, triggering a series of accidents and near-misses.

Motorists said the condition of the road was extremely poor, with iron reinforcement bars reportedly protruding from the concrete at the damaged stretch. Vehicles travelling at speed allegedly suffered sudden tyre bursts after striking the pothole, leaving drivers struggling to maintain control.

Despite significant expenditure on the highway's upgradation, the road has come under scrutiny following the incident. Around Rs 620 crore was reportedly spent last year on the "white topping" project along the national highway. Separate contractors were appointed for the construction and maintenance of flyovers and bridges on the route.

White topping is a road rehabilitation technique in which a concrete layer is laid over an existing asphalt surface to improve durability and extend the road's lifespan. However, the highway's condition after the onset of the monsoon has raised questions about the quality of construction and maintenance work.

The first spell of heavy rains appears to have exposed major defects in the road surface, prompting outrage among motorists and passengers who regularly use the busy Mumbai-Gujarat corridor.

Commuters have demanded an inquiry into the condition of the road and accountability from both the contractors and authorities responsible for its upkeep. Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident.

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