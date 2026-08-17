House Of The Dragon Season 3 Review: Brutal Season Of Dragons, Loss And Betrayal

House of the Dragon Season 3 has ended, leaving the Targaryen civil war more brutal and divided than ever. Across eight episodes, the season brought major deaths, shifting loyalties and several departures from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

Rhaenyra's Transformation

Rhaenyra's journey was one of the season's biggest storylines. After losing Jacaerys and his dragon Vermax, she became increasingly ruthless in her fight for the Iron Throne.

By the finale, she had dismissed Mysaria, forced Helaena to eat and ordered the High Septon killed after he refused to recognise her rule. Baela also accused her of treating people as tools rather than allies.

Her lord husband, Daemon, meanwhile returned from Harrenhal fully committed to Rhaenyra's cause.

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Tumbleton Battle Changes Everything

The finale's biggest spectacle was the Battle of Tumbleton. Rhaenyra's forces attacked Lord Ormund Hightower's army, which had placed children along the walls to discourage dragon attacks.

The battle soon descended into chaos. Ulf the White, who had claimed Silverwing, turned against the Blacks and attacked their forces. Ormund was eventually killed, while Daemon narrowly escaped the fighting.

The show has also changed the story from Fire & Blood. In the book, both Ulf and Hugh Hammer eventually betray Rhaenyra. The series has portrayed Hugh more sympathetically, leaving his ultimate fate less clear.

Helaena's Tragedy

Helaena's death was another major turning point. After a season filled with disturbing visions, she completed her prophetic tapestry before throwing herself from a window.

Her death differs from the book, where several conflicting accounts surround her suicide, including the death of her son Maelor. The show instead ties her ending more closely to her visions and the horrors surrounding her.

What Next For The Targaryens?

By the end of Season 3, neither side has secured a decisive victory. Rhaenyra has become more ruthless, Daemon is firmly back at her side and the Greens have suffered major losses.

The Battle of Tumbleton has also shown how dangerous the dragonriders have become, with loyalties changing as quickly as the war itself.

Season 4 will be the show's final chapter. With the Targaryen conflict still unresolved, the remaining episodes will bring the Dance of the Dragons towards its conclusion.

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