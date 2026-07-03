School Holiday Today: Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Mumbai, Thane, AndNavi Mumbai Today?

Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rains for a fourth straight day on Friday. The adjoining Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar too continued to receive heavy showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers on Friday.

Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

However, as of Friday morning, the civic authorities yet to issue any fresh school and college closure orders for the city,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had kept schools and colleges on Thursday open despite an orange alert, while Palghar's district administration ordered a shutdown after the IMD sounded a red alert for the district.

Civic bodies in Panvel, Uran and Raigad had also declared a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather said the city would remain under overcast skies with persistent rain through Friday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 26 degrees Celsius.

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Rainfall chances stand at 100%, with forecasters warning of intense downpours that could trigger flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, with the sustained spell of rain expected to cause waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption to road and rail transport. Eight people were injured on Thursday afternoon after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area, civic officials said.

With the IMD forecasting continued heavy rainfall, the possibility of a fresh closure order by the BMC, NMMC, KDMC or TMC through the day remains open.

Residents, parents and students have been advised to check official social media handles of their respective civic bodies and district administrations for updates before making travel and school plans.

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