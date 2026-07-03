IMD Website Down? Main, Regional Weather Portals Show Error Amid Mumbai Rains; Users Struggle To Get Forecast

Mumbaikars seeking weather updates during heavy rain reported difficulty accessing the India Meteorological Department's main website and the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai portal on Friday, raising concern when official forecasts and warnings are crucial.

Several users said the pages either failed to load or returned error messages. The reported disruption came as intense showers triggered waterlogging and traffic disruptions across parts of the city, while the IMD had issued rain alerts for Mumbai and nearby districts.

On X, user Kumar Saket posted, "Why has IMD's website gone paralyzed right now or slipped into a coma?” Another user, Sandesh Jadhav, wrote. "IMD website is not working is there any issue Indiametdept."

Citizens are heavily relying on IMD platforms for short-range forecasts, nowcasts and district-specific warnings during severe weather as rains continue to lash the city and its suburbs for the third day. With commuters, residents and emergency responders monitoring rainfall closely, any interruption in access can add to uncertainty.

There was no immediate official statement from the IMD confirming the cause, scale or duration of the reported access problem.

After the spells of heavy rain on Thursday, the Colaba observatory recording 15.6 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory 17.4 mm till 5.30 pm.

Heavy rain since early Thursday inundated several parts of Mumbai, including Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, slowing vehicular traffic and disrupting the morning commute. Local train services were delayed by 10-15 minutes due to water accumulation on tracks, leading to overcrowding during peak hours.

The BMC's network of automatic rain gauges recorded an average rainfall of 23 mm in Island City, 28 mm in the eastern suburbs and 32 mm in the western suburbs till 6 pm from 8 am on Thursday.

Track Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

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