Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues 4.27-Meter High Tide Alert Amid Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai, forecasting intense showers over the next 3 to 4 days. The city is also likely to experience occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

According to the BMC, a high tide reaching 4.28 metres is expected at 2:18 p.m. on Friday (July 3, 2026).

ALSO READ: School Holiday Today: Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Mumbai, Thane, And Navi Mumbai?

A Central Railway spokesperson stated that despite the network weathering over 180 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour window, tracks remained free of major waterlogging. The official confirmed that local train services across all four primary corridors continued to operate normally, though commuters on the ground reported experiencing minor transit delays throughout the day.

According to data released by the BMC, Mumbai's eastern suburbs registered the highest intensity of precipitation, averaging 189 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, the island city logged an average of 172 mm, closely followed by the western suburbs, which received 165 mm of rainfall.

According to PTI, Mumbai's torrential downpours were led by the Santacruz SWM Workshop and the S Ward Office in Bhandup, both recording a massive 238.8 mm of rain. Other areas hit by severe rainfall included Powai's Paspoli Municipal School (234.6 mm), Vikhroli's Tagore Nagar Municipal School (233.2 mm), and Mulund's Mithagar Municipal School (226 mm). Substantial accumulations were also logged at the Andheri Fire Station (225.4 mm), alongside the F South Ward Office in Parel (222 mm) and the G South Ward Office in Prabhadevi (220.4 mm).

An official confirmed on Thursday that a man tragically died after being swept into an open manhole in Mumbai during the heavy rains. The fatal incident took place in the Chandivali area, where severe waterlogging had completely hidden the uncovered manhole from view.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy On July 3: Coforge, Ather Energy, Persistent Systems, And More

According to private forecaster AccuWeather, the city faces a 100% chance of persistent rain under heavily overcast skies. Forecasters warn that intense, heavy downpours could trigger flash flooding in low-lying areas. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 29°C, while dropping to a cool 26°C overnight.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.