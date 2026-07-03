Mumbai Rain Tragedies: Electrocution, Tree Fall, Manhole Accident Claim Three Lives

Heavy monsoon rains continued to drown Mumbai resulting in a series of tragic events that claimed the lives of three people on Thursday. A 17-year-old girl was electrocuted in Thane, a man died after falling into an uncovered manhole, and an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell amid strong winds. The incidents have once again raised concerns over public safety and civic preparedness during the monsoon season, as authourities deal with waterlogging, damaged infrastructure, and weather related emergencies across the city.

Teenager electrocuted in Thane

A 17-year-old girl was found dead after suffering an electric shock in the waterlogged area outside her residential building in Mumbra on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Aliya Chandiwala, was a resident of Yasmeen Park in Mumbra near Thane. The police have registered an FIR against the officials of Torrent Power Limited for alleged negligence, as reported by The Times Of India.

According to the residents, the class 11 student was an "intelligent and well beahved girl." They alleged that an exposed wire belonging to a power supply company led to the incident, causing electricity to spread into the waterlogged area outside. The girl who lived with her father and brother, was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident but was declared dead by doctors. The residents also alleged that repeated warnings about haxardous electrical cables had been ignored by authorities.

"This is sheer negligence. We've been warning the authorities for months. The cable runs right through the drain. Before the monsoon arrived, we urged them to raise and secure it, but nothing was done. We are tired of repeating the same complaints." - a distraught resident told the media.

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Man dies after falling into an open manhole

Amidst the heavy rains, another tragic incident came to light. A 55-year-old man, Aslam Ishaq Shaikh, fell into an open manhole in Chandivali. The BMC has suspended four civic officials and initiated a homicide case investigation against the contractor responsible for the manhole, citing negligence, as per reports.

The BMC has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased's family, blacklisted the contractor and formed a high level inquiry committee.

According to BMC officials, three contractual workers had removed the manhole cover to install a protective grill on the manhole which was on a sewer line that runs along Khariani Road. The man, who was allegedly talking on his phone, fell into the manhole. Fire brigade and disaster management teams conducted a search and the man's body was recovered.

Tree collapses, taking an 11-year-old's life

An 11-year-old boy, Vihaan Srivastava, was tragically killed in Mumbai on June 30, 2026, when a massive, decades old tree uprooted and fell onto his school bus. 13 children were in the bus when the incident took place in Chembur. Vihaan, a class 4 student, died in the incident while four other students sustained injuries.

BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide has constitued a two member inquiry committee comprising Deputy Municipal Commissioners Purushottam Malavade and Shashank Bhore to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. MLA Tukaram Kate, who resides in the same residential society as the Srivastava family, joined local residents in demanding justice for the deceased child. "Vihaan must get justice", he said while expressing his solidarity with the grieving family.

Vihaan was very passionate about cricket and had a favourite cricket bat that his parents have now cremated with him.

The back to back incidents have increased discomfort and distrust among the people of Mumbai as they demand accountability and preventative action.

ALSO READ: 'Open Manholes Are Not Accidents': Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Slams BMC Over Mumbai Tragedy

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