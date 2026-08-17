The Premium Of Scarcity: Why Digital Advertising Must Pivot Amid AI-Led Supply Crunch

For fifteen years, programmatic advertising ran on a single article of faith that supply is infinite.

Build the pipes wide enough, the theory went and there would always be another impression to sell, another slot to fill, another billion pages waiting to be monetised. Scarcity has finally broken that faith.

The media reported figures are striking. A fresh Ozone benchmarking report covering June 2026, spanning roughly 20 billion impressions across the UK and US, shows ad supply down about 40% year on year. In the same window, UK eCPMs rose around 30% and US eCPMs about 7%.

The revealing number sits quietly beneath the headline that bid density held steady at 5.4 bids per ad request. Demand stayed in the auction room. Buyers simply found fewer impressions to chase, and paid more for the ones that survived. The cause is entitely upstream to adtech. As Google's AI Mode and AI Overviews answer the query on the results page itself, the click never happens.

Fewer clicks mean fewer pages viewed.

Fewer pages mean fewer ad slots loaded

Fewer slots mean fewer impressions to sell.

Media reported figures put the global damage at a 33% fall in Google search traffic to publishers in the year to November 2025, with US publishers down 38%. The open web, in other words, is running out of the very thing programmatic assumed it would always have in surplus. Scarcity inverts the curve and that inversion is the full story.

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When impressions were infinite, price fell year after year, because abundance was always the enemy of value. Now that supply is shrinking, the market has begun to pay a premium for what remains provided it can be trusted.

That last clause carries the weight. The premium flows to publishers who can demonstrate the quality of their inventory through first-party, contextual or attention signals and it bypasses those who can only offer volume. A market once willing to buy anything at scale has grown choosy, precisely because there is less to go around.

My estimation is that we are watching a bifurcation open in real time with proof-rich supply on one side commanding rising prices and commodity supply on the other sliding toward irrelevance. The temptation, understandably, will be to answer falling ad requests with more of everything be it extra ad units, bought traffic, a heavier lean on low-value inventory to keep the quarterly numbers whole.

Filling the gap with volume treats a structural shift as a passing dip, and worse, it dilutes the very quality signals now earning the premium. Scarcity even breaks the machinery as smaller sample sizes make DSP optimisation harder and costlier, giving the buy side its own reason to grow selective.

The better path runs the other way. Make fewer, better impressions worth more. Protect premium inventory for direct and guaranteed deals, which already absorb more than three-quarters of US programmatic spend, according to media reported eMarketer figures. Prove quality through first-party and contextual data. Move the headline metrics from pageviews and RPM to engagement, retention and lifetime value.

The evidence is that restraint pays.

A Lumen Research study with Mail Metro Media found that cutting a simulated page from fifteen ads to five lifted the share of readers who actually saw an ad from 53% to 78%, with 4.2 times higher spontaneous recall and an 8% lift in purchase intent which is a clean demonstration that less can do more.

The hardest part may be neither technical nor commercial but cultural. Yield teams have spent fifteen years optimising for volume, taught that more traffic always meant more revenue. Asking them to prize scarcity over scale, and engagement over pageviews, is a rewiring of instinct. My guess would be that the organisations that manage this shift will be the ones that treated marketing as an inside-out discipline all along - clarity within, first, about who the audience is and what the data can prove, before a single impression ever reaches the auction.

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In India, digital has only just claimed the throne. Media reported figures from Dentsu put the Indian advertising market at Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2025, up 8.3%, with digital already the largest channel and heading toward 61% of all ad spend in 2026 and 70% by 2027.

Programmatic alone reached Rs 30,081 crore last year, roughly 42% of digital media money, growing 19%. By every headline measure, this looks like an abundance market still in full bloom.The crunch, though, is already on its way here. Google commands close to 97% of Indian search, media reported Statcounter figures show as of April 2026, and AI Overviews and Gemini are rolling across an audience of hundreds of millions.

A Wharton study found that publishers blocking generative-AI crawlers lost 23% of total traffic - a reminder that the exits are narrow whichever door a publisher chooses. Indian editors have borrowed their own name for the moment "Google Zero," the point where search stops sending anyone at all. India's version of the story carries a twist the West feels less acutely that of concentration.

Media reported figures from Redseer in May 2026 estimate that walled gardens already capture 70% to 80% of global programmatic spend, leaving the open ecosystem with 20% to 30%. India happens to be Meta's largest market worldwide, and among its largest for Meta AI usage.

So the danger here is subtle.

When open-web supply tightens, the money can drift toward the walled gardens rather than repricing quality journalism upward, unless Indian publishers give buyers a reason to pay them directly.

Scarcity rewards proof, and proof has to be built before it can be sold.

The collective response has begun, if unevenly. The Digital News Publishers Association, the Indian Newspaper Society and others have carried their case to the Competition Commission of India. In 2026, Dainik Bhaskar and fellow publishers filed afresh over revenue sharing, having long argued they receive barely half of the ad money their content generates. Yet litigation moves slowly, and the market moves every quarter.

The faster prize sits with the publishers who build proof - first-party relationships drawn from India's vast logged-in and digital-public-infrastructure ecosystems, depth in regional languages that a summary engine compresses only clumsily, and retail media, which grew nearly 56% last year to Rs 17,601 crore precisely because it is closed-loop, first-party and provable by design.

For fifteen years the industry sold everything it could count and counted everything it could sell, and the price of an impression slipped a little further each year.

The inflection now underway rewards the opposite instinct. Reach was always a commodity; trust was always the premium; we simply forgot the difference while the supply lasted. Scarcity has arrived to remind us. The publishers and marketers who prosper from here will be those who make less mean more, on purpose, and can prove it to the buyer who is finally willing to pay.

Shubhranshu Singh is a Fellow of The Marketing Academy, London. He serves as a global board member of the Effies Lion foundation, New York. He is a member of SEBI's Apex and Executive Committee for project Jagruk.

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