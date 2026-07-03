Navi Mumbai School Holiday: Schools To Remain Shut For Afternoon Section Amid Heavy Rains

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday declared a holiday for the afternoon session of all schools in its jurisdiction amid extremely heavy rainfall in the area.

In an “extremely important notice” issued on July 3, 2026, the civic body said the decision was taken in accordance with the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner and keeping in mind the safety of students.

"Al'l schools under all managements are hereby declared closed for the afternoon session today, the notice said.

The NMMC also directed schools running morning and general sessions to immediately inform parents and release students only into the custody of parents or authorised parent representatives. Schools have been instructed to ensure that students are handed over safely.

The civic body further asked all schools to give “utmost priority” to student safety and implement the instructions immediately.

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