Trade Board Meets With Focus On FTAs; Exporters Seek GST Refund Scheme For Foreign Tourists

The Centre held a key meeting of the Board of Trade on Friday to chart the next phase of India's export strategy, with discussions centred on improving competitiveness, reducing logistics costs and making better use of free trade agreements.

The meeting, chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, brought together representatives from state governments, export promotion councils, industry bodies and trade organisations to deliberate on measures aimed at accelerating export growth, NDTV Profit learnt through inputs received from industry stakeholders

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According to stakeholders, the government stressed the need for states to play a larger role in boosting exports by unlocking district-level export potential, improving the ease of doing business and strengthening local manufacturing ecosystems.

Discussions also focused on enhancing India's global competitiveness by lowering logistics costs and enabling exporters to leverage recently signed and upcoming FTAs more effectively.

A key demand raised during the meeting came from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, which urged the government to introduce a Goods and Services Tax refund mechanism for foreign tourists purchasing goods in India.

Exporters argued that such a scheme, already adopted by several countries, would encourage overseas visitors to spend more on Indian products, thereby boosting retail exports.

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They said sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, handicrafts, carpets and other high-value products stand to benefit significantly if tourists are allowed to claim GST refunds on eligible purchases before leaving the country.

Industry participants also highlighted the need for continued policy support to strengthen India's export ecosystem and improve the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers in global markets.

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