8th Pay Commission: Odisha, West Bengal Meetings Soon; Timeline And Salary-Revision Updates

As the 8th Pay Commission advances its work, consultations planned in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and Kolkata on July 9-10 are likely to be among the most significant discussions ahead of the preparation of its final recommendations.

It will mark a significant step in the process of formulating recommendations for close to 50 lakh central government employees and around 68 lakh pensioners.

The Commission will decide on key elements of the pay structure, including salaries, allowances and the fitment factor. Its recommendations are set to have a widespread impact on government staff, retired employees and their dependants.

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The meetings will allow employee unions and other stakeholders to present their demands and suggestions to the 8th Pay Commission. Discussions are expected to centre on the fitment factor, the family unit formula and changes to the pension system.

Representatives of employee unions, pensioners' associations and central government departments are expected to use the consultations to put forward their views on pay scales, allowances, pension arrangements and other employment-related matters. According to the 8th Pay Commission, the outreach exercise will be expanded to additional states in the months ahead.

The 8th Pay Commission has entered the next phase of its work after completing the June data-gathering exercise and advancing regional consultations. The 8th Pay Commission has entered the next phase of its work after completing the June data-gathering exercise and advancing regional consultations.

Demands for an increase in the fitment factor have been raised by a number of employee and pensioner bodies, with proposals ranging from 1.83 to 3.83. The 8th Pay Commission has not finalised its recommendations so far, and any proposal will need the Centre's clearance before implementation.

A fitment factor serves as the basis for revising salaries and pensions under the recommendations of a pay commission. By applying this multiplier to the existing basic pay or pension, the revised basic amount is determined.

Employee bodies have called for a substantial revision to the minimum basic salary, arguing that the Rs 18,000 benchmark set by the 7th Pay Commission almost a decade ago no longer reflects present-day living expenses. Their estimates place the revised amount in the Rs 55,000-69,000 range.

Constituted on Nov. 3, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to present its recommendations within 18 months, with the report likely to be ready by the middle of 2027. However, past experience indicates that translating those recommendations into reality usually takes a further two to three years, pushing full implementation to 2029 or even 2030.

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