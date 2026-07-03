Mumbai Rains: Schools Shut In Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Palghar As IMD Issues Red Alert

Schools and colleges in parts of Mumbai's suburbs will remain closed on Saturday, July 4, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Authorities in Thane district announced a holiday for all anganwadis, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across all mediums in view of the weather warning.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also declared a holiday for schools within its municipal limits following forecasts of intense rainfall.

In neighbouring Palghar, the district administration ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut on July 4 as a precautionary measure.

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The closures come after the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with isolated locations likely to witness extremely heavy downpours on July 4 and 5.

The weather office said such conditions are "very likely" over the two-day period.

Mumbai has witnessed persistent rain through the week following the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon, disrupting transport services and affecting daily life in several parts of the city.

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The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Monday, followed by heavy rain at a few locations on Tuesday, indicating that wet conditions are likely to persist into next week.

Civic authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid venturing into waterlogged areas unless necessary, and monitor official weather advisories as the city braces for another spell of intense monsoon rainfall.

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