Red Alert For Mumbai: IMD Issues Very Heavy Rainfall Warning For City, Thane And Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, over the next 24 hours.

The weather office has said that the intense rainfall could disrupt normal life and advised residents to remain cautious.

According to the department's forecast, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekends, while isolated areas may witness extremely heavy downpours.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues 4.27-Meter High Tide Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Raigad is also expected to receive significant rainfall as the active monsoon continues to strengthen along the Konkan coast.

The latest warning comes after heavy overnight showers disrupted normal life across parts of Mumbai, with several low-lying areas reporting waterlogging and slower traffic movement.

Local train services operated with delays on some routes, while civic authorities continued to monitor flood-prone locations across the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also advised residents to remain alert as high tides, coupled with intense rainfall, could also worsen flooding in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have asked the commuters to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and stay away from beaches, drains and waterlogged areas wherever possible.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely to flow over parts of Mumbai region, during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Nowcast Warning In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The weather office has advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea along the Maharashtra coast until conditions improve, while the local residents have been urged to regularly follow updates issued by local authorities.

A red alert is the highest category of weather warning issued by the IMD and indicates a likelihood of severe weather that could cause significant disruption.

Residents have been asked to follow advisories by local authorities until weather conditions improve.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.