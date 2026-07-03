Trade, Ties And Temples: All About Modi's Packed 6-Day Tour Of Indonesia, Australia, NZ Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a six-day, three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6, with the visit focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, deepening strategic partnerships, engaging with business leaders and connecting with the Indian diaspora.

The visit begins in Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.

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It will be Modi's fourth visit to the Southeast Asian nation and his first bilateral trip since India and Indonesia elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

The two leaders are expected to review progress across key areas of cooperation and explore ways to deepen economic and strategic engagement.

Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Jakarta and visit the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, underscoring the civilisational links between the two countries.

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne on July 8 for a two-day visit to Australia at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Besides bilateral talks with Albanese and a meeting with Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Modi will participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he is expected to engage with leading business executives on expanding investment and commercial partnerships.

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He will also address members of the Indian diaspora.

The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Auckland, New Zealand, on July 10-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The visit will mark the first state visit by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in nearly four decades.

Discussions are expected to cover trade, commerce, defence and broader bilateral cooperation.

Modi will also meet prominent business and sports personalities and address the Indian community, highlighting the growing people-to-people ties between the two nations.

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