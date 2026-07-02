Maruti Suzuki's Fourth Manufacturing Facility Sees Inauguration By PM Modi, Japanese PM Takaichi

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India's fourth manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

The plant was virtually inaugurated by the two leaders at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in the Capital.

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Addressing the gathering, Suzuki Motor Corporation Representative Director & President, Toshihiro Suzuki, said Maruti Suzuki's plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana is the company's most advanced car manufacturing facility.

"From the current capacity of half a million units, the plant will be further scaled to one million units, making it one of the largest car plants in the world. It is a testament to the success of India-Japan partnership and Make-in-India initiative," he added.

Suzuki further said, "With a favourable policy environment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Suzuki is accelerating investments, employment, exports and technologies towards 'Viksit Bharat' journey."

Spread over 800 acres with an integrated supplier park, the Kharkhoda facility has an installed production capacity of 5 lakh units per annum. It will be scaled up to 10 lakh units on completion. Total investment earmarked is Rs 35,000 crore, creating over 21,000 jobs.

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This would be Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing facility and an important milestone regarding its journey towards an annual capacity of 40 lakh units over the next few years.

"Over the years, India's importance has grown significantly within the Suzuki Group. Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle, the e VITARA, is manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant, for exports to 100 countries globally," Toshihiro Suzuki said.

Thanks to exports of Made in India cars, he said, "Suzuki has become the largest car importer in Japan, one of the most demanding automobile markets.

This shift is a strong reflection of how 'Make in India, Make for the World' is unfolding in practice, demonstrating growing global trust in India's quality, capability, and advancement in manufacturing, Suzuki noted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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