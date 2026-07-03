'About Celebrating Winning Partnership': Christopher Luxon Says PM Modi To Make First Visit To New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his first official visit to New Zealand next week, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Auckland on July 10 and depart on July 11 for a brief but significant visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. The last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand was by Rajiv Gandhi in 1986.

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Describing the visit as a historic milestone, Luxon said, "We are taking the two countries' relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand."

According to the New Zealand government, the FTA will reduce or eliminate tariffs on 95% of New Zealand's exports to India once fully implemented. From the first day of implementation, 57% of the country's exports to India will become tariff-free.

Luxon said the agreement would create new opportunities for New Zealand businesses to access India's strong market while supporting jobs, exports and economic growth. The government also views the deal as a key step towards its target of doubling New Zealand's export value by 2034.

During the visit, Prime Ministers Modi and Luxon are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions covering trade and investment, maritime security, technology and innovation, education, tourism, sports cooperation, and regional and global issues.

Luxon also highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, noting that, "Kiwi-Indians comprise around 6% of New Zealand's population and make a significant contribution to our country. They are highly engaged across the workforce, with strong representation in business, technology, health, science and many other important sectors."

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The New Zealand government said the visit will provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation and further strengthen prosperity, security, and the long-term partnership between the two nations.

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