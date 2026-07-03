8th Pay Commission: Worst Case Scenario — How Fitment Factor Of 1.83 Will Tweak Salaries Of Govt Employees

Nearly one crore central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, which will revise salaries, pensions, dearness allowance and other benefits. While the panel is yet to recommend a fitment factor, estimates currently range from 1.83 to 3.83.

If the commission opts for the lower end of that range, a fitment factor of 1.83 would be the most conservative outcome. Even then, it would result in a significant increase in basic pay across pay matrix levels.

What Is The Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to convert an employee's existing basic pay, or a pensioner's basic pension, into the revised pay structure.

Formula: Current basic pay × Fitment factor = Revised basic pay.

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Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to Rs 18,000.

What Are The Expectations?

Employee unions have sought a fitment factor of around 3.83, while industry estimates place the likely range between 1.83 and 2.57. The Centre will take the final call after the commission submits its recommendations.

Salary Impact At A 1.83 Fitment Factor

If a fitment factor of 1.83 is adopted, the estimated revised basic pay would be:

Level 1: Rs 18,000 → Rs 32,940

Level 2: Rs 19,900 → Rs 36,417

Level 3: Rs 21,700 → Rs 39,711

Level 4: Rs 25,500 → Rs 46,665

Level 5: Rs 29,200 → Rs 53,436

Level 6: Rs 35,400 → Rs 64,782

Level 7: Rs 44,900 → Rs 82,167

Level 10: Rs 56,100 → Rs 1,02,663

Level 13: Rs 1,23,100 → Rs 2,25,273

Level 18: Rs 2,50,000 → Rs 4,57,500

Latest On The 8th Pay Commission

The commission, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, will hold stakeholder consultations in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and Kolkata on July 9-10. It has already conducted consultations in several states as part of its outreach exercise.

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The panel has also invited applications for 20 consultant posts on a contractual basis. The memorandum submission process closed on June 15 after two extensions, while the online data submission window ended on June 30.

The commission is expected to submit its report within 18 months, with recommendations likely by February or mid-2027. Based on previous pay commission cycles, implementation could take another two to three years, pushing the rollout of revised salaries to 2029 or 2030.

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