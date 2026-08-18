Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's Film Nears Rs 100-Crore Mark Despite Monday Dip

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 had a strong run through its opening weekend, but the pace changed once the weekdays began. The film saw a noticeable dip on its first Monday, even as it moved closer to a major box office milestone.

Here's where Awarapan 2 stands after four days at the box office.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.25 crore net on Day 4, taking its India net total to Rs 91 crore and India gross to Rs 109.02 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also added Rs 2.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 130.82 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

After opening with Rs 22 crore on Friday, Awarapan 2 jumped 53.4% to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. The film then dropped to Rs 26 crore on Sunday before falling 64.4% sharply to Rs 9.25 crore on first Monday.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

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The story follows Shivam Pandit as he returns to the crime world, where his path forward demands redemption, love and sacrifice. As relationships deepen and conflicts intensify, every choice tests his resolve and shapes his destiny.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 45 crore. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

The weekdays will now be crucial for Awarapan 2 as the film looks to maintain steady collections and strengthen its run in theatres.

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