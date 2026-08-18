Sunshine Pictures IPO Day 1: Issue Opens For Bidding; Check Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Sunshine Pictures IPO opens for bidding on Tuesday. The issue aims to raise Rs 282.14 crore and is a combination of fresh shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) segment.

The fresh issue comprises of 0.48 crore shares aggregating to Rs 172.80 crore and offer for sale of 0.30 crore shares aggregating to Rs 109.34 crore.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 41 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,760, based on upper price band.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share. The IPO issue closes on Aug. 20, 2026. GYR Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP

The last Grey Market Premium for Sunshine Pictures IPO is Rs 75, as of 9:34 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 360 Sunshine Pictures IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 435. The expected premium per share is 20.83%.

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