Kaynes Technology Share Price Gains Nearly 2%, Snaps Three-Day Losing Streak. Time To Buy?

Kaynes Technology share price gained in early trade on Tuesday, snapping its three-day losing streak. Kaynes Technology stock rose as much as 1.87% to Rs 3,713.35 apiece on the BSE.

Kaynes Technology India shares had declined nearly 5% in the past three trading sessions.

In a recent development, the government has cleared 31 applications involving an investment of Rs 7,877 crore under the fifth tranche of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The move is expected to boost India's electronics manufacturing companies including Kaynes Technology.

According to details shared by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the approvals are expected to translate into Rs 82,243 crore of production. Among the projects cleared, Kaynes Technology's printed circuit board (PCB) plant is expected to become operational within a month.

ALSO READ: Colgate Shares Fall 3% As Brokerages Flag Near-Term Margin Pressure; Goldman Sachs, Citi Retain 'Sell'

Kaynes Technology had reported a 24.4% drop in Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 56.4 crore compared to Rs 74.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue in the quarter ended June 2026 grew 40.5% to Rs 946 crore from Rs 673.5 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

On the operational front, EBITDA in the June quarter rose 29.5% YoY to Rs 147 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 15.5% from 16.9%, YoY.

Technical Outlook

Kaynes Technology share price has been consolidating within the Rs 3,535 – Rs 3,963 range since the beginning of August.

“Although Kaynes Technology stock price broke out of its major consolidation range on July 29, the post-breakout move has been followed by another phase of consolidation. The RSI has cooled off from a high of 72 to 56, indicating a pause in the earlier momentum. Meanwhile, the ADX has plateaued, suggesting a lack of strong trend strength,” said Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

According to him, a decisive breakout on either side of the Rs 3,535 – Rs 3,963 range is likely to provide the next directional cue for the stock.

ALSO READ: Reliance Infra Share Price Falls Nearly 10% In A Week — Here's Why

Kaynes Technology Share Price Performance

Kaynes Technology share price has risen 9% in one month, and has gained 19% in three months. The stock has fallen 41% in one year and has declined 27% in two years. However, Kaynes Technology share shave delivered a stellar 111% returns in three years.

At 9:45 AM, Kaynes Technology share price traded 1.18% higher at Rs 3,688.00 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.