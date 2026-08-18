Reliance Infra Share Price Falls Nearly 10% In A Week — Here's Why

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares continue to be under pressure on Tuesday, after the company has been issued a pre-cognizance notice by a Special CBI Court in New Delhi concerning a Rs 3,000 crore money laundering complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shares of Reliance Infra fell 1.99% intraday, adding on to a cumulative fall of 9.57% in the past week. The stock has fallen 40% in the pat six months, and over 75% in the past 12 months.

The notice, issued under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, stems from allegations made under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to regulatory disclosures, the ED's complaint is linked to the ongoing investigation into Reliance Home Finance Limited and other associated entities.

The matter adds another layer of regulatory scrutiny to the Reliance ADA Group, as authorities continue to untangle the complex web of financial irregularities alleged in the Reliance Home Finance case. Further developments are expected as the company prepares its formal legal response to the Special CBI Court.

In its regulatory filing, the Anil Ambani-led firm stated that it is currently reviewing the legal notice. While the company maintained that the exact financial implications of the ED's move are not ascertainable at this preliminary stage, it emphasized its commitment to protecting stakeholder interests.

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