Madonna Releases Confessions II, Her 15th Studio Album And First Since Madame X

Pop icon Madonna has made an eagerly awaited comeback to the world of music with the release of her 15th studio album, Confessions II. Released on a Friday, this long-awaited follow-up to 2005's successful Confessions on a Dancefloor is her first studio album in seven years since Madame X in 2019.

Arranged over 16 dance-pop tracks, the album reunites once more with the producer and songwriter Stuart Price, who co-produced and co-wrote Confessions on a Dancefloor. The new project also features contributions from renowned producers Martin Garrix, Cirkut and Andrew Watt, bringing together a blend of electronic and pop influences.

The album features some more famous names, with Grammy-winning pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Belgian singer Stromae and Madonna's daughter, Lola Leon, all appearing. The singer has also released Confessions II - The Film, a 10-minute musical film directed by TORSO to accompany the album.

Confessions II is also Madonna's return to Warner Records, the label that was behind many of her most career-defining album releases.

The album has already received critical reviews from many publications, including Rolling Stone, Variety and The Guardian, describing it as her coolest body of work in more than 20 years.

Now 67, Madonna continues to be a defining icon for pop music, having risen to worldwide exposure in the early 1980s with number 1 hits including Holiday and Like a Virgin and chart-storming videos; she has spent decades redefining popular culture through her music, performances and striking artistic vision.

With Confessions II, Madonna returns to the dance pop sound that defines one of her most celebrated eras, creating a new chapter in her musical journey.

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