Pritam And Pedro Social Media Reviews: Arshad Warsi Steals The Show In Rajkumar Hirani's OTT Debut

Within hours of the first episode of Pritam and Pedro being now available to stream on various sites, it has started gaining a lot of noise on social media.

X, Instagram users have already been posting reviews and opinions about the six-episode cybercrime series, with many appreciating its light-hearted storytelling, engaging performances and refreshing take on a genre that is often dominated by dark and gritty narratives.

Among viewers, much discussion has centred around the performance of Arshad Warsi (as Pedro Gonsalvis, an old-school policeman who relies more on gut feeling than technology). Members of social media embraced his comic timing as exceptional, calling Warsi "the heart of the series". Several viewers commented that the star's comedic talents and natural screen presence make the show still fun to watch even when scenes turn dramatic.

On screen, audiences were also impressed by Arshad Warsi's chemistry with newcomer Vir Hirani, who plays Pritam Parker, an extraordinary hacker who teams up with Pedro in cracking cybercrime cases. Fans described the "opposite" personalities as one of the show's strongest aspects, saying their banter and growing friendship make the series enjoyable from start to finish.

Several viewers also appreciated Rajkumar Hirani consistently showing his trademark humour on the OTT. Compared to typical crime movies, this is a feel-good entertainment centred on introducing viewers to cybercrime, online scams and building awareness about digital security. Several users called it a refreshing, family-friendly show that balances thrills with relevance.

However, not all reactions have been entirely positive. Some viewers felt the story became predictable in the later episodes, while others believed the cybercrime investigations could have explored more technical depth. A few social media users also felt that certain plot twists were resolved a little too conveniently.

Even these criticisms, the overall response has been positive in general. Many people have suggested the series as an easy weekend binge, praising its blend of comedy, mystery and emotional moments. With Arshad Warsi leading the cast and Rajkumar Hirani making a successful OTT debut, Pritam and Pedro have clearly struck a chord with audiences, earning plenty of appreciation across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Tacky As Hell' — Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Faces Internet Backlash Over NYC Street Closures

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.