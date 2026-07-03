India, France Discuss Cooperation On Critical Minerals, Economic Security

India and France have identified critical minerals, economic security, cross-investments and high-speed rail as key areas for deeper cooperation during the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) held in Aix-en-Provence.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and France's Economy Minister Roland Lescure co-chaired the dialogue, which marked the resumption of high-level economic engagements under the India-France strategic partnership.

According to an official statement, both sides discussed advancing cooperation on critical minerals as part of a broader conversation on economic sovereignty and security policies. The ministers also explored ways to boost cross-border investments, expand collaboration in the high-speed railway sector following the recent declaration of intent on railways, and strengthen financial sector linkages between the two countries.

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India and France also exchanged views on the global economic outlook and discussed closer coordination in multilateral forums, including the G20 and the Paris Club, in the context of India's association with France's G7 Presidency.

The two ministers acknowledged the contribution of the French Development Agency to India's economic development and welcomed prospects for future projects.

The finance ministry said the dialogue fulfils a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter's visit to India in February 2026 to convene the Economic and Financial Dialogue this year.

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"The Ministers have pledged to use the Economic and Financial Dialogue as the main platform for addressing economic, financial, technological, investment and trade matters between India and France," the statement said.

Both sides also agreed to explore holding the next edition of the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue in 2027.

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