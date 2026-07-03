Meta Meets MeitY Over WhatsApp 'Usernames' Notice; Final Explanation Due Saturday

Meta representatives met officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday after the Centre issued a notice seeking clarifications on WhatsApp's upcoming "usernames" feature, sources told NDTV Profit.

According to the sources, ministry officials conveyed the government's concerns over the proposed feature, particularly the risk of impersonation and misuse.

Meta has been directed to submit its final explanation by Saturday, marking the end of the three-day deadline set by the government.

Earlier, the Centre had earlier asked Meta not to roll out the usernames feature for users in India until the consultation process is completed.

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The move follows concerns that allowing users to communicate without revealing their phone numbers could make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate individuals and carry out online scams.

Government officials are also examining the legal framework surrounding the feature to determine whether additional safeguards or regulatory action may be required before its launch in India.

WhatsApp has maintained that the usernames feature is designed to strengthen user privacy by enabling people to initiate conversations without sharing their phone numbers.

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The feature will be optional and introduced in phases for the platform's more than three billion users worldwide.

The messaging platform has also said it will introduce privacy controls that allow users to decide who can contact them through their chosen username.

Over the past few days, several WhatsApp users have received in-app notifications inviting them to reserve their preferred usernames ahead of the broader rollout, signalling that the global launch process has already begun.

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