Zoho-Backed Arattai Disables Username Feature After MeitY Flags Potential Misuse

Zoho-backed messaging platform Arattai has temporarily disabled its username feature after receiving a notice from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over its potential misuse.

In a post on X, Arattai said, "We've temporarily disabled the username feature after receiving a notice from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) regarding its potential misuse."

The company added, "We're working closely with MeitY to clarify the native architectural safeguards we've built into Arattai. Once these queries have been addressed, we'll restore the feature. Thanks for bearing with us while we get this sorted. We'll keep you posted!"

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Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu also confirmed the move, saying on X, "We will be disabling the username-based account feature in Arattai to comply with the regulatory change."

The development comes as the government has stepped up scrutiny of anonymous identity features on messaging platforms. MeitY has asked Meta Platforms not to roll out WhatsApp's username feature and has issued compliance notices to Telegram and Signal Messenger, seeking details on safeguards against misuse.

Arattai is a privacy-focused instant messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation as an indigenous alternative to WhatsApp. It offers end-to-end encrypted messaging and calling and is available on Android and iOS.

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The latest action follows MeitY's recent directive to Google and Apple to remove seven battery management system (BMS) applications, including BAT-BMS, SMART BMS and LOSSIGY, over concerns they could be misused to remotely disable batteries in electric vehicles, including e-rickshaws.

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