Will It Rain Today In Mumbai? IMD Predicts Continued Rainfall And Cloudy Conditions Across City, Thane, Palghar

Mumbai is likely to see light to moderate rain on Tuesday, August 18, with generally cloudy skies across the city and suburbs, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for Mumbai and Palghar, while Thane may receive moderate rain. The city and suburbs are expected to remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Santacruz, Mahim, Worli, Thane, Panvel and Navi Mumbai are expected to see generally cloudy skies with light rain. Early morning visuals from Marfine Drive showed clear weather.

According to the IMD's district forecast issued on August 17, light to moderate rain is expected across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik until August 21. Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rain on August 18, followed by light rain on August 19 and 20. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during August 18-23.

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AccuWeather has forecast breezy conditions with periods of rain during the day, with the maximum temperature at 31 degrees Celsius. Tonight is expected to remain mostly cloudy with some rain and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's seven reservoirs held 13,33,884 million litres of water as of 6 a.m. on August 17, or 92.16% of their total live storage capacity. The level was above 90.68% recorded a year earlier.

Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi were at 100% capacity, while Tansa stood at 99.10%, Middle Vaitarna at 97.68%, Bhatsa at 89.89% and Upper Vaitarna at 84.51%.'

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Touches 92% Mark; Is Relief From 10% Water Cut In Sight?

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