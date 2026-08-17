Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Touches 92% Mark; Is Relief From 10% Water Cut In Sight?

Mumbai's seven lakes, the city's primary source of drinking water, are nearing full capacity as the monsoon remains active across the region. Reservoir levels have continued to rise, with the city's combined water stock now above 92% of live storage capacity.

According to the latest BMC lake-level report for 6 a.m. on Monday, August 17, the seven reservoirs collectively hold 13,33,884 million litres of water, which is 92.16% of their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes are 1.48 percentage points higher than last year, at 92.16% versus 90.68%.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today, Aug. 17, 2026

Modak Sagar – 100%

100% Vihar – 100%

100% Tulsi – 100%

100% Tansa – 99.10%

99.10% Middle Vaitarna – 97.68%

97.68% Bhatsa – 89.89%

89.89% Upper Vaitarna – 84.51%

Three of the seven lakes, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, have reached full capacity, while Tansa is also close to reaching the 100% mark.

Although the reservoirs are already well stocked, the water levels could continue to see gradual changes depending on rainfall over the coming days.

With the seven lakes now at 92.16% of useful live storage, the key question is whether the BMC will reconsider the 10% water cut that remains in place across Mumbai.

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Will BMC Remove The 10% Ongoing Water Cut?

The BMC's 10% water cut across Mumbai remains in force despite the sharp improvement in lake levels. The civic body had imposed the cut from May 15 amid concerns over depleted water stocks and has so far retained the restriction as a precaution. The BMC had earlier indicated that the water cut could be reviewed as water stocks improved.

Despite the reservoirs reaching 92.16% of live storage capacity, the BMC has not yet announced any withdrawal of the 10% water cut.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the IMD's district forecast issued on August 17, light to moderate rain is expected across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik through August 21. Mumbai is likely to see light to moderate rain on August 17 and 18, followed by light rain on August 19 and 20.

The forecast suggests that rainfall will continue across the region over the next few days. The rainfall forecast is unlikely to result in a sharp change in lake levels in the immediate term.

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