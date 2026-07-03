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MeitY Orders Google, Apple To Remove BAT-BMS, 6 Other Apps Over E-Rickshaw Shutdown Scare

Sources say the apps allegedly allowed misuse of battery management systems to remotely shut down e-rickshaws.

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MeitY Orders Google, Apple To Remove BAT-BMS, 6 Other Apps Over E-Rickshaw Shutdown Scare
MeitY asks Google, Apple to remove 7 apps over alleged e-rickshaw battery shutdown risk.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
  • Ministry of Electronics and IT directed Google and Apple to remove seven apps.
  • Apps include BAT-BMS, SMART BMS, and LOSSIGY from app stores.
  • Apps alleged to enable remote shutdown of e-rickshaw batteries.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Google and Apple to remove seven applications, including BAT-BMS, SMART BMS and LOSSIGY, from their respective app stores over alleged misuse that could enable batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles to be remotely shut down, sources told NDTV.

The notice was issued to Google Android and Apple iOS app stores following concerns that the apps could be used to disrupt the functioning of battery management systems in electric vehicles, the sources said.

(This is a developing story)

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