MeitY Orders Google, Apple To Remove BAT-BMS, 6 Other Apps Over E-Rickshaw Shutdown Scare

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Google and Apple to remove seven applications, including BAT-BMS, SMART BMS and LOSSIGY, from their respective app stores over alleged misuse that could enable batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles to be remotely shut down, sources told NDTV.

The notice was issued to Google Android and Apple iOS app stores following concerns that the apps could be used to disrupt the functioning of battery management systems in electric vehicles, the sources said.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.